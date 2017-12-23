Novio de Becky G no tiene nada de mayor, pero mucho de guapo

¿Quién lo diría?

La pareja luce enamorada.
Foto: (Captura / Instagram)
Por: Redacción

“A mí me gustan mayores, de esos que llaman señores”. Esa es una parte del hit popularizado por la cantante Becky G.

Sin embargo, su novio de mayor no tiene tanto, aunque sí de guapo.

Esta semana varios medios compartieron historias del argentino nacido en San Francisco, California. Todos coinciden en algo: Sebastian Lletget es un papacito.

Just me and my person. We're currently in the car listening to ratchet ass Bay Area music and I just wanted to take a second to share my appreciation for him. Through the highs and lows he manages to hold it down for me. I'm grateful. I like doing life with you. You're real. I like that shit. #honestpost

Lletget tiene 25 años. El futbolista es volante ofensivo en Los Angeles Galaxy de la Major League Soccer. Participó en Sporting Santa Clara de Sillicon Valley antes de ingresar al programa de residencia sub-17 de la selección estadounidense.

This night was special for many reasons. Just to see someone take on a huge challenge and make it look as effortless as you did was truly a sight to see. The beauty is in the struggle and you’ve had your fair share of battles to get to where you are today. No one can take that away from you. Keep on inspiring✊🏼❤️

Aquí algunas fotos del deportista que prueban que en las alfombras rojas no solo la cantante de origen mexicano estadounidense  se roba las miradas, también su pareja:

Rehab got me like..

👫

🌹

Blurring the lines

Thanks again @porschedesignofficial for inviting me to check out the new store at South Coast Plaza last week🤙🏼 #tbt . . #Porschegram #PorscheDesignJacket #PorscheDesignTimepieces #fashion #ad

