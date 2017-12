BuenosDíasLA: La entrada al Museo Autry será gratuita durante Año Nuevo

Yass!❤️👧🏽✊🏽She woke up like this! ✨ • • • Sophia Reyes is 4 years old, starting pre-K next year. Her familia lives in South Central, and is from Torreón, Coahuila and Guadalajara, Jalisco. She made this for her first May Day march this year. 📸: Erik Omar-Campos • • • Via @conmijente –

A post shared by UndocuMedia #cleanDreamAct (@undocumedia) on Dec 25, 2017 at 1:51pm PST