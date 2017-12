BuenosDíasLA: El conteo regresivo de los “DACAmentados”

A must read! 🙌🏾 Repost @aceoutwide: 335 days left until my #DACA protection expires… 335 days left with a valid work permit and valid driver’s license… if Congress does not pass the #DreamAct before this year ends the probability of losing everything I’ve gained through DACA is inevitable and the risk of getting deported is that much higher.. all I want to do is continue to work and study here in the States because it is the country that I have lived in for the past 26 years… Congress needs to pass a clean #DreamActNOW so more than 800,000 individuals like myself can finally be put on a pathway to legalization in the country that they’ve lived almost their entire lives and have the peace of mind that any person deserves! Please get involved.. the next 3 weeks will be the biggest rollercoaster ride of my life and thousands of immigrant lives across the country! If you want to get involved just reach out to me!" #dreamactnow #cleandreamact #todossomosdreamers #DACAdays #unitedwedream #undocumentedandunafraid #dreamers #chileno #udechile #miami

A post shared by UndocuMedia #cleanDreamAct (@undocumedia) on Dec 1, 2017 at 5:05pm PST