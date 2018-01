Viral: Qué pasa cuándo cae una nevada en Florida

NOAA's #GOESEast captures #FloridaSnow in Tallahassee today and the first effects of the #BombCyclone forecast to impact the East Coast with severe cold and snow. #WinterIsHere. More #cool GOES imagery: https://t.co/mbgRYot60A pic.twitter.com/VM2RNUaopD

— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) January 3, 2018