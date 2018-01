Video: El tatuaje de esta chica ‘habla’ como su abuela muerta

As some of you may know, my grandma meant the world to me. About a month before she passed away, she left me a voicemail at midnight wishing me a happy birthday and telling me that she loved me. I’ve been holding on to this voicemail for almost 3 years now, not knowing what I would do with it. I made the decision to get a tattoo of the sound wave of the voicemail. Thanks to a new company called Skin Motion, I am able to play her voicemail when I hold my camera over the tattoo. Her voice will forever be across my heart❤️❤️❤️ Big thank you to @s.ryder_tattoos for the tattoo (For licensing or usage, contact licensing@viralhog.com)

A post shared by 💫S.O.S.💫 (@sakyrahangelique_) on Jan 2, 2018 at 6:26pm PST