Micro-cheating: ¿estás siendo infiel a tu pareja sin darte cuenta?

Saying uwu online? Microcheating.

Making any woman but your betrothed feel special or appreciated in any way? Microcheating.

Giving your full attention to a YouTube video with a girl in? You better believe that's microcheatin

— 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Loaf 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Naan_Binary_) January 11, 2018