Perdió el control de su auto y termina incrustado en segundo piso de edificio

OCFA in Santa Ana with a vehicle that crashed into the second floor of a small Office building. The vehicle hit the center divider and went airborne and landed into the building. One person self extricated, the other person is still trapped in the vehicle. USAR from OCFA On scene pic.twitter.com/Lm5b4oyCIm

— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018