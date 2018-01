Por estas fotos la gente se está burlando del peso y altura de Trump

I don't want to be a #girther or anything, but come on.

Trump isn't 6'3".

And he's not 239 lbs.

And if you can admit that these two "facts" are actually lies, it isn't too much of a stretch to believe that Trump is also not in perfect health. https://t.co/UYIW7hviRO

— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) January 17, 2018