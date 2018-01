Hombre malhumorado sube en pleno show a golpear salvajemente a comediante de “stand up”

First off let me start by saying Thanks for the calls and messages from friends, fans and my family. With that being said, let me say this. This unprovoked attacked that happened to me tonight is a reminder of why these comedy clubs should have well equipped PROFESSIONAL security to protect us entertainers who bring their club so much money. I thank God for looking out for me and giving my old ass the ability to Bob and weave because this could have ended in horrible way.

A post shared by Steven W. Brown (@comicstevebrown) on Jan 21, 2018 at 11:33pm PST