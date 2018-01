Actriz porno vinculada a Trump se contradice en entrevista tras mensaje de Estado

NEW: Stormy Daniels to @jimmykimmel:

JK: "Did you sign this letter that was released today?"

SD: “Doesn't look like my signature, does it."

JK: “Do you know where it came from? Do you have any idea?”

SD: “I do not.”

Here’s the letter >> pic.twitter.com/ThGESyHM6d

— Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) January 31, 2018