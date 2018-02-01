La mujer que se maquilla con tarántulas, gusanos y mariposas

¿Gusanos en las pestañas? ¿Tarántulas en los ojos? ¿Mariposas en los párpados? Aunque te parezca increíble, se pueden llegar a ver muy bonitos.
Jasmine Ahumada vive en California y como muchas chicas en todo el mundo adora probar nuevos diseños y sustancias para maquillarse.
SOURCE: BicBugsLLC FUN FACTS: The larvae mainly feed on oak and the Adults do not feed. Females are larger than males. Males are redder than females. Texas individuals of both sexes are browner.
Pero hay algo que la distingue: busca insectos y bichos no sólo para inspirarse sino como los elementos principales para sus diseños.
SOURCE: Etsy shop: BicbugsLLC FUN FACTS: Monarch butterflies store a poison called Cardiac Glycosides that they had ingested by feeding on the leaves of the milkweed foliage in their larva stage. These are sometimes harmful to its vertebrate predators, but ineffective on invertebrate predators. The toxic effect on vertebrates however, depends on the level of intake. These toxins provide these butterflies with a poisonous defense against its predators such as lizards, birds, and frogs. They have a broad spectrum perception of colors and can see even the UV light that humans cannot.
Conocida como @butterflyjasmine49 en Instagram, Ahumada busca los ingredientes para maquillarse en su jardín e incluso en las tiendas para mascotas.
SOURCE: Etsy Shop: WildThingsInc FUN FACTS: Chaco golden knee tarantula is a ground-living species that burrows when he can. Although generally sweet-natured, the Chaco golden knee, like many other tarantulas, may flick irritating hairs at people when alarmed. Lifespan: Males – 5+ years, Females – 20+ years. Tarantulas have the ability to spin silk, but unlike other spiders, they do not use the silk to make webs that catch their prey. Instead, they use the silk to line their burrows and protect their eggs.
Ella misma los pone en su rostro y al añadir colores y mucha creatividad consigue unos estilos únicos, como puedes ver en este video, el cual -por cierto- quizás te haga ver los bichos con otros ojos.
Make-up artist Jasmine Ahumada sticks real dead insects to her face to create these elaborate looks. She says insects inspire her because "they have the greatest colour combinations" and she gets to showcase something that most people find "really creepy". Jasmine (@butterflyjasmine49) gets the creatures for her designs from her garden, as well as online. #makeup #art #beauty #fashion #insects #bbcnews