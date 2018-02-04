Modelo comparte foto íntima con 30 libras de aumento y confiesa que más feliz

A las niñas se les dice a una edad temprana cómo deberían verse. Ya sea en los medios de comunciación o a través de amigos, reciben mucha presión para que se vean perfectas.
Maggie Greene quería modelar cuando era adolescente, por lo que pensó que tendría que empezar a hacer dieta como una supermodelo para poder obtener un contrato con una agencia.
Después de que le dijeran que tenía que perder aún más peso para ser considerada para un trabajo, Maggie estaba completamente sorprendida. “Descubrí que muchas agencias dejaron de llamarme hasta que no empezaer a perder peso y redujera mis medidas”, le dijo a Harper’s Bazaar.
El 2 de enero de 2018, Maggie publicó imágenes contiguas de cómo se veía hace dos años cuando intentaba entrar en el modelaje y cómo se ve ahora.
En el pie de foto, ella explicó que aumentó 30-35 libras y se siente mucho mejor consigo misma.
“La foto de la izquierda se tomó hace dos años y la imagen de la derecha se tomó hace unas semanas”, explicó en su post de instagram. “Puedes ver diferencias físicas obvias, pero lo que no puedes ver son las diferencias mentales”.
I’m not usually a paragraph caption type of girl, but I stumbled upon the picture on the left and felt like I should share because it’s so near and dear to my heart. The picture on the left was taken two years ago this month, and the picture on the right was taken a few weeks ago. You can see obvious physical differences, but what you can’t see is the mental differences. Two years ago, I was seriously unhappy. I would look in the mirror and think I looked fat. I wouldn’t go out to eat with my friends or family and I’d sit at home and cry because I felt like I couldn’t eat anything. It was the lowest point for me, but I wanted to be a model so bad. I wanted to be glamorized for being so thin even though I was miserable. In the picture on the right, I have gained around 30-35 pounds (I don’t exactly how much. I don’t weigh myself anymore.) AND I am a much happier human being mentally. Just wanted to share because the girl on the right looks in the mirror and thinks she looks thin! Healthy looks different on everyone & it’s important to embrace your own shape and size. You’ll be much happier! 💞 Thank you @wilhelminamodels @amaxarmy for believing in me and giving me a chance to embrace who I am AND still chase my dreams.