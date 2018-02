Chica transgénero ha gastado miles de dólares para parecerse a Kylie Jenner

This Christmas I’d like to thank my Mother for going out of her way and making my surgeries a possibility, for helping me become me. For giving me the opportunity to be myself. I always used to love the first photo. I thought it was the best picture of me, look how unhappy that person was though. You can see it in her eyes. She didn’t know who she was and was trying to play a role of “he” to please the world….. Look how confident that bad bitch on the right looks!! I’m proud of my journey! Everyone should be! ❤️

