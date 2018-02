BuenosDíasLA: conoce las joyas de arte que tiene Metro ¡en tu idioma!

Yasss! When you walkin by and @casitadelbarrioeste has FREE @casitadelbarrioeste grown fruits and veggies for for community be aware of what you are eating 🙌🏽🙏🏽

A post shared by Ever aka the girl about town (@ever.a.k.a.the.girl.about.town) on Feb 6, 2018 at 3:36pm PST