Su hija sufre acoso escolar, éste es el mensaje de la madre

Often times we get ‘lost’ in Life, forgetting who we were before the world told us who we should be. The stresses of life take a hold and more often than not we are locked into ‘survival mode’. Self love, acceptance + nourishment is extremely important to not only function as a human being, but to thrive as a friend, daughter, mother, wife/partner, colleague + a contributing member of society. We cannot pour from an empty vessel – + in order to give to others, we also need to give to ourselves. This is where our EMPOWER YOU PROJECT comes into play. We want to inspire, encourage + motivate each and every one of you, to become the BEST version of yourself + to wholeheartedly love who you are as much as your loved ones love you, we really are our own worst enemy and critics at times. This is a holistic approach – nurturing our MIND, BODY + SOULS. We are about encouraging positivity, changing the way you see yourself, how you see the world + how your journey through motherhood. Let’s unite to embrace YOU + one another, in a movement that is set to ignite the fire within us all toward total EMPOWERMENT. Are you in? Join me, co creator @bec.crombie + hundreds of other women on the #EmpowerYouProject supporting, empowering + uplifting one another on our own journey to be the best we can possibly be – Mind, Body + Soul. i will share more info via insta stories + on my blog today.

