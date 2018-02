Envueltos en simbolismo, retratos de los Obama generan reacciones encontradas

I AM GASPING FOR AIR.

LOOK AT OUR PRESIDENT AND FIRST LADY.

These portraits are incredible. They are Black Beauty and Excellence and they are OURS. Thank you, #NPG @BarackObama and @MichelleObama have never looked more glorious. Gonna go cry, now. pic.twitter.com/KF1LQxrln3

— Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) February 12, 2018