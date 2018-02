VIDEO: Las travesuras de los suizos en los Olímpicos de Invierno

The gang in the olympic village!💯🇨🇭🧗‍♀️Sorry next try!🤔 Had to delete the other post because you could see @jonashunziker’s ass!🍑😂😂😂#LOL#CalmDownDudes #pyeonchang #olympics #switzerland pic.twitter.com/2NK8Z5dXwZ

— Andri ragettli (@Andriragettli) February 10, 2018