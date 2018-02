El vestido del retrato de Michelle Obama, una declaración de intenciones

MY MOST AMAZING #MILLYMOMENT FOR ALL TIME! I'm so honored that Former First Lady Michelle Obama is wearing a custom-made MILLY dress in her official portrait, painted by artist Amy Sherald @asherald . The portrait will hang in the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. I would like to express my deepest, sincerest thanks and love to @michelleobama @asherald and @meredithkoop for including me in this incredible moment which will endure for generations to come. I'm so honored that I get to be a little part of what was such a ground-breaking and positive presidency. The beautiful Obama legacy will endure. 💙#obamaportraits #milly @cfda #cfda

