Una reportera hace un experimento y se muestra sin maquillaje toda una semana

I was a guinea pig in my own experiment! This week I didn’t wear any makeup on air. I wanted to see how it would affect my confidence level, and wanted to see if I’d get any negative feedback. Good news!! Everyone was sweet, supportive and kind! My confidence on air didn’t change, to be honest, I totally forgot about my bare face once my day really began. In conclusion… no makeup (for me) = nothing different. 👊🏽😊 . . . . #nomakeup #bareface #makeup #eitherisfine #experiment #onair #wzzm13 #beon13 #goodmorning #earlyriser #morningreporter #amnewsers #thankful #grateful

