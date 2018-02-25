Lo que llega este mes de marzo a Netflix

Por: Redacción

Producciones de todo tipo que podrás esperar este mes en Netflix. ¿Eres amante del cine, de las series que te captan de principio a fin, de los documentales y otro tipo de filmes? Todas las clasificaciones anteriores y más, podrás encontrar en la plataforma.

Sin filtros conoce la lista de lo que estrenará Netflix durante el mes de marzo de 2018.

¡Y recuerda! La plataforma también se renueva, por que unos llegan, pero otros se van.

Llega el 1º de marzo

300
21 Thunder (primera temporada)
2307: Winter’s Dream
Adel Karam: Live from Beirut
Adventureland
Algo Muy Gordo
Alpha and Omega
Battle Drone
Beerfest
Casino
Cruel Intentions
Cruel Intentions 2
Cruel Intentions 3
Deathgrip
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters 2
Gridiron Gang
Guess Who
Hostage
I Am Number Four
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Jackass: Number Two
Land Gold Women
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
Martian Child
Moon
People Like Us
Revolutionary Road
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
The Brothers Grimm
The Bucket List
The Descent
The Descent: Parte 2
The Experiment
The Fifth Estate
The Gift
The Lazarus Project
True to the Game
Untraceable
Up in the Air
Wet Hot American Summer
Women at War 1939-1945

Llega el 2 de marzo

B: The Beginning (Temporada 1)
Flint Town (Temporada 1)
Girls Incarcerated (Temporada 1)
Les Affamés
Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja
Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial
Voltron: Legendary Defender (Temporada 5)

Llega el 4 de marzo

Expedition China
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

Llega el 5 de marzo

F The Prom
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes (Temporada 1)

Llega el 6 de marzo

Benji
Borderliner (Temporada 1)
For the Love of Benji
Gad Elmaleh: American Dream 

Llega el 7 de marzo

Aftershock

Llega el 8 de marzo

Bad Guys: Vile City (Temporada 1)
Ladies First
Marvel’s Jessica Jones (Temporada 2)

Llega el 9 de marzo

A.I.C.O. Incarnation (Temporada 1)
Collateral (Serie limitada)
Love (Temporada 3)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai
Nailed It (Temporada 1)
The Outsider
Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (Temporada 2)

Llega el 10 de marzo

Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio

Llega el 12 de marzo

Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Troy: The Odyssey

Llega el 13 de marzo

Children of the Whales (Temporada 1)
Ricky Gervais: Humanity
Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout
Terrace House: Opening New Doors (Temporada 1)

Llega el 15 de marzo

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
Power Rangers Ninja Steel (Temporada 1)
Tabula Rasa (Temporada 1)
The Hollywood Masters (Temporada 2)

Llega el 16 de marzo

Benji
Edha (Temporada 1)
On My Block (Temporada 1)
Spirit Riding Free (Temporada 4)
Take Your Pills
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter
Wild Wild Country (Temporada 1)

Llega el 19 de marzo

In Search of Fellini

Llega el 20 de marzo

100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice
The Standups (Temporada 2)

Llega el 21 de marzo

Conor McGregor: Notorious

Llega el 23 de marzo

Alexa & Katie (Temporada 1)
Dinotrux Supercharged (Temporada 2)
Game Over, Man!
Layla M.
Requiem (Temporada 1)
Roxanne Roxanne
Santa Clarita Diet (Temporada 2)
SWORDGAI The Animation (Temporada 1)
The Mechanism (Temporada 1)

Llega el 24 de marzo

Red Trees

Llega el 27 de marzo

Men on a Mission: 2018

Llega el 28 de marzo

50 First Dates
Little Women
Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
The Art of War

Llega el 30 de marzo

A Series of Unfortunate Events (Temporada 2)
First Match
Happy Anniversary
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Temporada 2 – parte 1)
Rapture (Temporada 1)
Reboot: The Guardian Code (Temporada 1)
Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural
The Titan
Trailer Park Boys (Temporada 12)
Trump: An American Dream (Temporada 1)

Llega el 31 de marzo

Let Me In

 

