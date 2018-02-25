Lo que llega este mes de marzo a Netflix

Sin filtros conoce la lista de lo que llega a la plataforma

Producciones de todo tipo que podrás esperar este mes en Netflix. ¿Eres amante del cine, de las series que te captan de principio a fin, de los documentales y otro tipo de filmes? Todas las clasificaciones anteriores y más, podrás encontrar en la plataforma.

Sin filtros conoce la lista de lo que estrenará Netflix durante el mes de marzo de 2018.

¡Y recuerda! La plataforma también se renueva, por que unos llegan, pero otros se van.

Llega el 1º de marzo

300

21 Thunder (primera temporada)

2307: Winter’s Dream

Adel Karam: Live from Beirut

Adventureland

Algo Muy Gordo

Alpha and Omega

Battle Drone

Beerfest

Casino

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Deathgrip

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 2

Gridiron Gang

Guess Who

Hostage

I Am Number Four

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Jackass: Number Two

Land Gold Women

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

Martian Child

Moon

People Like Us

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

The Brothers Grimm

The Bucket List

The Descent

The Descent: Parte 2

The Experiment

The Fifth Estate

The Gift

The Lazarus Project

True to the Game

Untraceable

Up in the Air

Wet Hot American Summer

Women at War 1939-1945

Llega el 2 de marzo

B: The Beginning (Temporada 1)

Flint Town (Temporada 1)

Girls Incarcerated (Temporada 1)

Les Affamés

Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja

Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial

Voltron: Legendary Defender (Temporada 5)

Llega el 4 de marzo

Expedition China

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

Llega el 5 de marzo

F The Prom

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes (Temporada 1)

Llega el 6 de marzo

Benji

Borderliner (Temporada 1)

For the Love of Benji

Gad Elmaleh: American Dream

Llega el 7 de marzo

Aftershock

Llega el 8 de marzo

Bad Guys: Vile City (Temporada 1)

Ladies First

Marvel’s Jessica Jones (Temporada 2)

Llega el 9 de marzo

A.I.C.O. Incarnation (Temporada 1)

Collateral (Serie limitada)

Love (Temporada 3)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai

Nailed It (Temporada 1)

The Outsider

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (Temporada 2)

Llega el 10 de marzo

Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio

Llega el 12 de marzo

Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Troy: The Odyssey

Llega el 13 de marzo

Children of the Whales (Temporada 1)

Ricky Gervais: Humanity

Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout

Terrace House: Opening New Doors (Temporada 1)

Llega el 15 de marzo

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Power Rangers Ninja Steel (Temporada 1)

Tabula Rasa (Temporada 1)

The Hollywood Masters (Temporada 2)

Llega el 16 de marzo

Benji

Edha (Temporada 1)

On My Block (Temporada 1)

Spirit Riding Free (Temporada 4)

Take Your Pills

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter

Wild Wild Country (Temporada 1)

Llega el 19 de marzo

In Search of Fellini

Llega el 20 de marzo

100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice

The Standups (Temporada 2)

Llega el 21 de marzo

Conor McGregor: Notorious

Llega el 23 de marzo

Alexa & Katie (Temporada 1)

Dinotrux Supercharged (Temporada 2)

Game Over, Man!

Layla M.

Requiem (Temporada 1)

Roxanne Roxanne

Santa Clarita Diet (Temporada 2)

SWORDGAI The Animation (Temporada 1)

The Mechanism (Temporada 1)

Llega el 24 de marzo

Red Trees

Llega el 27 de marzo

Men on a Mission: 2018

Llega el 28 de marzo

50 First Dates

Little Women

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown

The Art of War

Llega el 30 de marzo

A Series of Unfortunate Events (Temporada 2)

First Match

Happy Anniversary

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Temporada 2 – parte 1)

Rapture (Temporada 1)

Reboot: The Guardian Code (Temporada 1)

Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural

The Titan

Trailer Park Boys (Temporada 12)

Trump: An American Dream (Temporada 1)

Llega el 31 de marzo

Let Me In