BuenosDíasLA: Los Ángeles declara hoy Día de Coco

Thank you to all the families who attended our first #ChildrensStorytellingHour aka #LaHoradeCuentos at our new location yesterday! 🙌🏽 🙌🏽 🙌🏽 Since we moved across the street into the historic Boyle Hotel, we here at @librosschmibros have been so excited to share our #childrenscorner with the entire neighborhood. We can’t wait to hold more #bilingual children’s events, that way the entire family including madres, padres, and abuelit@s can be just as involved in their kids’ learning as they already are in all parts of their lives! #librosschmibros #boyleheights #extera #kippschools #breedstreetelementary #firststreetelementary #sheridanstreetelementary Thanks to C. Gamero for taking footage of the event! More footage to come!

