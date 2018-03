Defensores de los inmigrantes alegan tácticas irregulares de parte de ICE en operativos del Norte de California

As activists blockade the ICE building in #SF a woman came to look for her husband who was taken by federal agents at 5am as he moved his car from in front of his home. Upon arrival here, she was told he was moved to a detention facility in Stockton. #ICEOutofCA pic.twitter.com/BzhEFGlJiH

— nancypili (@nancypili) February 28, 2018