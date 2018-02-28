Fotos: Gal Gadot y las 10 mujeres más sexys del mundo

Gal Gadot lidera la lista de 100 personalidades que aquí recorremos
Gal Gadot es más que una Mujer Maravilla.
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

La actriz de origen israelí, Gal Gadot, fue nombrada como la “Mujer más Sexy del Mundo 2017”, según la revista para caballeros FHM.

Gadot, quien saltara a la fama en el cine como parte del elenco de la saga Rápido y Furioso, ha trascendido a nivel mundial gracias a su papel de la Mujer Maravilla en el universo cinematográfico de DC Comics.

En la lista que nombra a las 100 mujeres más sexys, lo mismo encontramos actrices que modelos, músicos y cantantes.

Aquí te presentamos a los 10 primeros lugares de esta clasificación que busca a las mujeres “más atractivas físicamente, talentosas y deslumbrantes”.

1. Gal Gadot

📸📸

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

2. Emilia Clarke

3. Alexis Ren

this industry would collapse if we all felt good enough for ourselves

A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on

4. Margot Robbie

5. Scarlett Johansson

6. Lais Riberio

Mantendo a melanina ☀️

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

7. Emily Ratajkowski

8. Megan Fox

Newly landed- shop some of my favorites for spring by clicking the link in my bio @fredericks_hollywood

A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on

9. Beyonce

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

10. Jennifer Lawrence

Wow. I don't really know where to get started on this "Jennifer Lawrence wearing a revealing dress in the cold" controversy. This is not only utterly ridiculous, I am extremely offended. That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I'm going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf? I was outside for 5 minutes. I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice. This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism. Over- reacting about everything someone says or does, creating controversy over silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward. It's creating silly distractions from real issues. Get a grip people. Everything you see me wear is my choice. And if I want to be cold THATS MY CHOICE TOO!

A post shared by Jennifer Lawrence Official🔹️ (@jennifer_lawrence_jlaw) on

