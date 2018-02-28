Fotos: Gal Gadot y las 10 mujeres más sexys del mundo

La actriz de origen israelí, Gal Gadot, fue nombrada como la “Mujer más Sexy del Mundo 2017”, según la revista para caballeros FHM.
Gadot, quien saltara a la fama en el cine como parte del elenco de la saga Rápido y Furioso, ha trascendido a nivel mundial gracias a su papel de la Mujer Maravilla en el universo cinematográfico de DC Comics.
En la lista que nombra a las 100 mujeres más sexys, lo mismo encontramos actrices que modelos, músicos y cantantes.
Aquí te presentamos a los 10 primeros lugares de esta clasificación que busca a las mujeres “más atractivas físicamente, talentosas y deslumbrantes”.
1. Gal Gadot
2. Emilia Clarke
3. Alexis Ren
4. Margot Robbie
5. Scarlett Johansson
6. Lais Riberio
7. Emily Ratajkowski
8. Megan Fox
9. Beyonce
10. Jennifer Lawrence
Wow. I don't really know where to get started on this "Jennifer Lawrence wearing a revealing dress in the cold" controversy. This is not only utterly ridiculous, I am extremely offended. That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I'm going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf? I was outside for 5 minutes. I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice. This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism. Over- reacting about everything someone says or does, creating controversy over silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward. It's creating silly distractions from real issues. Get a grip people. Everything you see me wear is my choice. And if I want to be cold THATS MY CHOICE TOO!