Abandonaron sus aulas y tomaron las calles: Los Ángeles conmemora 50 años de las protestas chicanas

"50 years past is present and is future." #AutryLARAZA co-curator Luis Garza on the show opening Saturday, September 16, on the 50th anniversary of La Raza magazine’s publication. • 📷: Luis C. Garza, La Marcha por la Justicia, Celia Luna Rodriguez (with mic) and Rosalío Muñoz (Chair of the National Chicano Moratorium Committee) at Belvedere Park, East L.A. January 31, 1971. Courtesy of the photographer and the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center, © Luis C. Garza

A post shared by The Autry (@theautry) on Sep 9, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT