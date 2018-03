Familiares piden ayuda para localizar a joven desaparecida en Los Ángeles

Please RT. Help us locate Adea Shabani. She was last seen near the 1700 block of Wilcox Ave. She is described as a 25-year-old female White, blond hair, blue eyes, 5'05" & 130 lbs. Contact #LAPD Missing Person's unit @ 213-996-1800 with any information. https://t.co/M3IizdYmFV pic.twitter.com/abwog7x5dg

— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 2, 2018