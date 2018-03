Otra tormenta invernal causa apagones y cancela vuelos en noreste de EEUU

A compact #Noreaster has dumped 3 inches of snow in one hour along with thunder and lightning from central NJ to SE PA! Check the latest Storm Summary for further detailshttps://t.co/DS20c4Fr4B

Latest satellite and radar animation of the stormhttps://t.co/QqfyAxuhiG pic.twitter.com/yPoH97zKc7

— NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) March 7, 2018