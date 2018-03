Video: Encuentran a sapo sin cabeza saltando por un bosque

Still puzzled by this find from 2016! An apparently “faceless” toad. Kept hopping into things. Had a small mouth hole- maybe esphogus/glottis (no maxilla or mandible, I think)? It was early spring so I think it must have come out of brumation like this. Any thoughts herp Twitter? pic.twitter.com/bFSLlakhs1

— Jill Fleming (@salamander_jill) February 27, 2018