Viral: Mira lo que “The Rock” enseñó a su hija sobre el Día Internacional de la Mujer

Girl power. To every woman out there ‘round the world – all ages and races – I proudly stand by your side to always honor, protect and respect. Especially, the loves of my life at home. Now if I can just get Jazzy to say the daddy is the most handsome, brilliant, sexiest man alive part, then we all gonna be cool. #MyAnchors #InternationalWomensDay

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Mar 8, 2018 at 6:55pm PST