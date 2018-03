Fotos: La increíble transformación de una pareja indigente que le ha dado la vuelta al mundo

#LOVE IS REAL!… So for this valentine's, we decided to do something out if the ordinary. We got to the streets, found two lovebirds, did a photoshoot,looked for friends to help transform them, then BOOOOM!… Check out full story on my blog.. Link on bios #mondaymotivation #love #groom #bride #african #team #teamjesus

A post shared by WEDDINGS BY MUCHIRI💿 (@muchiriframes) on Feb 19, 2018 at 3:10am PST