Graban a presuntos policías mientras simulaban escalar uno de los prototipos del muro de Trump

I was at the border wall ‘prototypes’ today after 45’s visit. This is the shit I peeped over the wall… On a day so full of protest and pain this is what the San Diego Police Department was doing. These are the officers that are on the streets terrorizing communities of color. Seeing this was nothing new but it was a reminder to broaden how we talk about immigration policy, especially in California. So much attention is focused on 45 without acknowledging the long standing structural issues that affect immigrants in this state. California likes to distance itself as a “sanctuary state” in standing against Trump’s policies but these men were officers before 45’s inauguration and will continue to be officers after a new bobble-head takes office. California’s ‘liberal’ policy also needs to be consistently CHECKED!

A post shared by 🌵🌙🇲🇽 (@jaaaaicel) on Mar 14, 2018 at 12:37am PDT