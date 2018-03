Iggy Azalea, víctima del odio contra los inmigrantes

Seriously! I’ve been here 12 years! only just got approved!

been paying my fed & state taxes etc but can’t vote or have a say how it’s spent.

Some people are SO miserable.

Y’all would be happy for me to get deported back to a country I only know 4 ppl in though! I worked hard. https://t.co/SlLx7f98dS

