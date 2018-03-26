La critican por gorda y tener esposo guapo y así respondió

Jenna Kutcher es un fotógrafa que viven en Hawaii. Hace algunos días saltó a la fama gracias a Instagram, luego de que varios usuarios de esta red social la criticaran por su aspecto y sobre todo, porque algunas no daban crédito de que una mujer con sobrepeso pudiera tener un esposo “tan guapo”.
Jenna suele compartir en Instagram fotos de ella y de su marido disfrutando del día a día, la mayoría de las veces en la playa, por lo que aparece prácticamente en todas las imágenes de cuerpo completo y con traje de baño.
Podríamos decir que Jenna es una orgullosa mujer curvy, y no tiene miedo de mostrarse tal cual es, a pesar de algunas críticas negativas como la que recibió recientemente en una de sus fotos de pareja, en donde alguien cuestionó cómo “una mujer como ella” tenía un esposo tan atractivo.
Someone once slid into my DMs and told me they couldn’t believe I had managed to land a guy as good looking as @kickingitwithkutch. I’ll be honest that I was taken aback. ✨ Part of my insecurity with my body has stemmed around being married to Mr. 6-Pack himself. Why should I, a curvy girl get him? I feel unworthy and when I write narratives in my head that because I am not thin, I don’t deserve him. 🙋🏼 This man has embraced every curve, every dimple, pound and pimple for the last ten years and has always me reminded me that I’m beautiful even when my inner dialogue doesn’t match. 🙌🏻 So yes, my thighs kiss, my arms are big, and my bum is bumpy but there is just more of me for him to love and I chose the man that could handle alllll that (and so much more!) ✨ I am so much more than my body, so is he, and so are you. Double tap if true love doesn’t see size. Photo by: @mrslindseyroman
Aunque muchos otros usuarios defendieron a Jenna. Finalmente rompió el silencio para contestar dicho mensaje de la siguiente forma:
“Seré sincera, me sorprendió el comentario. Parte de la inseguridad que tengo con mi cuerpo es por estar casada con un hombre ‘six-pack’. ¿Por qué debería una chica curvilínea, como yo, atraparlo? Me siento indignada, me hago conversaciones en mi cabeza y me dijo a mí misma que no merezco a un hombre como Drew, porque no soy delgada”.
“Este hombre ha abrazado cada curva, cada hoyuelo, libra y espinilla de los últimos diez años y siempre me ha recordado que soy hermosa, incluso cuando mi diálogo interno no concuerda. Así que sí, mis muslos se besan, mis brazos son grandes y mi trasero está lleno de ‘baches’ pero hay más de mí para amarlo. Elegí al hombre que podía manejar todo eso (¡y mucho más!)”.
“Soy mucho más que mi cuerpo, él también y tú también. Haz like si el amor verdadero no ve la talla”.
La publicación se hizo viral y hasta el día de hoy rebasa los 112,000 likes. “Esto sí es amor verdadero”, “Eres una ganadora” o “Eres hermosa, no importa lo que digan” son algunos mensajes de apoyo que Jenna ha recibido al mostrarse tan valiente.
She asked me what I wanted to remember about this time, I told her, “Life doesn’t look how we thought it would, how we pictured it but in the brokenness there is far more light than we could have imagined.” 🌸 It’s easy to look at what’s missing in your life: the relationship, the baby, the perfect body, the dream job, the security… you name it, you’re likely missing something. ✨ But sometimes when you pause to look at the brilliance, the good, the possibility, the hope, that space doesn’t feel so empty, the dream doesn’t feel so distant, and the reality of the moment you’re hanging out in is brighter than ever. 🥂 Life isn’t exactly what we planned but there’s a God who has seen my plans and laughed because he had SO much more for me and the same goes for you. 🙋🏼 Photo by: @mrslindseyroman Glam by: @meiliautumnbeauty