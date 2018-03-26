Recomendados de la semana en Netflix. ¡Pilas, ya salen de rotación!

Conoce la fecha del ultimo adios de estas producciones en Netflix

Lo que se va de Netflix este mes estará en la plataforma por una semana más, no pierdas la oportunidad de estar al día con excelentes producciones.

Este es el último adios para…

El 1º de abril

30 Days of Night

88 Minutes

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

American Pie

American Pie 2

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Caddyshack

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cool Runnings

Death Sentence

Dolphin Tale

Eagle vs. Shark

John Mulaney: New in Town

Never Let Me Go

Set Up

Small Soldiers

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Men Who Stare at Goats

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Shawshank Redemption

The Whole Nine Yards

Wild Wild West

El 3 de abril

Starry Eyes

El 4 de abril

The Hallow

The Nightingale

El 12 de abril

The Emperor’s New Clothes

El 15 de abril

Happy Tree Friends

Leap Year

El 16 de abril

Son of God

El 17 de abril

Z Storm

El 20 de abril

The Exorcism of Molly Hartley

El 21 de abril

The Prestige

El 22 de abril

Exit through the Gift Shop

El 26 de abril

Kung Fu Panda 3

El 27 de abril

Begin Again