Recomendados de la semana en Netflix. ¡Pilas, ya salen de rotación!

Lo que se va de Netflix este mes estará en la plataforma por una semana más, no pierdas la oportunidad de estar al día con excelentes producciones.
Este es el último adios para…
El 1º de abril
30 Days of Night
88 Minutes
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
American Pie
American Pie 2
Apollo 13
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Caddyshack
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cool Runnings
Death Sentence
Dolphin Tale
Eagle vs. Shark
John Mulaney: New in Town
Never Let Me Go
Set Up
Small Soldiers
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Men Who Stare at Goats
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Shawshank Redemption
The Whole Nine Yards
Wild Wild West
El 3 de abril
Starry Eyes
El 4 de abril
The Hallow
The Nightingale
El 12 de abril
The Emperor’s New Clothes
El 15 de abril
Happy Tree Friends
Leap Year
El 16 de abril
Son of God
El 17 de abril
Z Storm
El 20 de abril
The Exorcism of Molly Hartley
El 21 de abril
The Prestige
El 22 de abril
Exit through the Gift Shop
El 26 de abril
Kung Fu Panda 3
El 27 de abril
Begin Again