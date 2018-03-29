La lista completa de lo que llega a Netflix en abril

Abril de 2018 viene lleno de entretenimiento
La lista completa de lo que llega a Netflix en abril
Foto: Shutterstock
Por: Redacción

Se acerca un nuevo mes que viene cargado de buenas producciones en Netflix, conoce la lista completa, con fechas de llegada a la plataforma.

¡Y recuerda! La plataforma también se renueva, por que unos llegan, pero otros se van.

Llega el 1º de abril

A Sort of Family
Along Came Polly
Bad Boys
Battlefield Earth
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Big Time
Body of Lies
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
Cats & Dogs
Cold Mountain
Dare to Be Wild
Deep Blue Sea
Fish People
Friday Night Lights
Jackass 2.5
Life Is Beautiful
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Mortal Kombat

Nancy Drew
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
Scarface
Seven
Sin City
Speed Racer
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
The Duchess
The Family Man
The Flintstones
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Iron Giant
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
The Lost Boys
The Queen of the Damned
The Spy Next Door
Wakfu (Temporada 3)

Llega el 2 de abril

La Piloto (Temporada 1)

Llega el 3 de abril

Fary Is the New Black

Llega el 5 de abril

Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall
Despicable Me 3

Llega el 6 de abril

6 Balloons

Amateur
Fastest Car (Temporada 1)
Money Heist (Temporada 2)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z
Orbiter 9
Ram Dass, Going Home
Sun Dogs
The 4th Company
The Boss Baby: Back in Business (Temporada 1)

Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente
Troy: Fall of a City (Temporada 1)

Llega el 7 de abril

24 Hours to Live

Llega el 9 de abril

AMO (Temporada 1)

Llega el 10 de abril

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast

Llega el 12 de abril

Pickpockets

Llega el 13 de abril

Chef’s Table: Pastry
Come Sunday
I Am Not An Easy Man

Lost in Space (Temporada 1)
The Magic School Bus Rides Again (Temporada 2)

Llega el 15 de abril

Lakeview Terrace
Seven Pounds

Llega el 17 de abril

The Chalet
The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection

Llega el 18 de abril

Friend Request
Pelé

Llega el 19 de abril

Charité (Temporada 1)
Chasing The Dragon

Llega el 20 de abril

Aggretsuko (Temporada 1)
Dope (Temporada 2)
Dude

Kodachrome
Mercury 13
Spy Kids: Mission Critical (Temporada 1)

Llega el 21 de abril

The Letdown (Temporada 1)

Llega el 24 de abril

Call the Midwife: Series 6: “Christmas Special 2017”
Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up

Llega el 25 de abril

Bill Nye: Science Guy
Psychokinesis

Llega el 27 de abril

3% (Temporada 2)
Bobby Kennedy for President
Candy Jar

Holy Goalie
The Man Who Knew Infinity
The New Legends of Monkey (Temporada 1)
The Week Of 

Otras producciones sin fecha definida durante el mes…

Jane The Virgin: Season 4
Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity

