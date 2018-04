Una pareja y sus tres hijos mueren al caer su auto en un acantilado de California

BREAKING: The women killed in this crash are reportedly the parents of Devonte Hart, the boy photographed hugging a Portland police officer in 2014 that went viral. Unclear whether Devonte is one of the children killed or missing https://t.co/7hq2brU0zv pic.twitter.com/5Cqi2SmVDg

— Shane D. Kavanaugh (@shanedkavanaugh) March 28, 2018