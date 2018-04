La nevada de este lunes en Nueva York y Nueva Jersey

This is not an April Fools joke! There is snow in the forecast for the first half of Monday. A winter weather advisory is in effect from 2 am-2 pm Monday. A general 2 to 4 inches of snow is forecast and there is potential for 1 inch per hour snowfall rates during the AM commute. pic.twitter.com/JQ9KKKGE2x

— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) April 1, 2018