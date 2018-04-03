Las burlas contra Trump por no ser capaz de describir la Casa Blanca (Video)

This bunny is all of us when he says “this house or building or whatever you call it. There’s really no name for it.” #itsliterallycalledthewhitehouse pic.twitter.com/tUEWNxChqE

— Crystal Henry (@CHenryWrites) April 2, 2018

Hey Trump, the name you are looking for is The White House.

You literally used the name of it seconds earlier.

…and don’t ever refer to it as “tippy-top shape”. pic.twitter.com/6PB3kp6Z9l

— Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) April 2, 2018