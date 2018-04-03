Las burlas contra Trump por no ser capaz de describir la Casa Blanca (Video)

Otro bochornoso momento para el mandatario en frente de periodistas e invitados
Las burlas contra Trump por no ser capaz de describir la Casa Blanca (Video)
El incidente se presentó durante la celebración de Pascuas en la Casa Blanca
Foto: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Una nueva salida en falso del presidente Donald Trump, esta vez frente a la prensa y a cientos de invitados en la Casa Blanca durante la celebración del domingo de Pascuas.

En medio de saludo protocolario a todos los presentes, y sin su telepromter a mano, el magnate se quedó sin palabras a la hora de describir la Casa Blanca causando las burlas de miles de internautas.

“Quiero agradecer a la Asociación Histórica de la Casa Blanca y a todas las personas que trabajan tan arduamente con Melania, con todos, para mantener esta increíble casa o edificio, o como quieran llamarlo , porque realmente no tiene nombre; es especial, y lo mantenemos en plena forma. A esto lo llamamos forma tippy-top. Y es un gran, gran lugar “.

Los comentarios sobre la mansión ejecutiva rápidamente le merecieron sendas burlas en las redes sociales.

