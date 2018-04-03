Las burlas contra Trump por no ser capaz de describir la Casa Blanca (Video)

Una nueva salida en falso del presidente Donald Trump, esta vez frente a la prensa y a cientos de invitados en la Casa Blanca durante la celebración del domingo de Pascuas.
En medio de saludo protocolario a todos los presentes, y sin su telepromter a mano, el magnate se quedó sin palabras a la hora de describir la Casa Blanca causando las burlas de miles de internautas.
“Quiero agradecer a la Asociación Histórica de la Casa Blanca y a todas las personas que trabajan tan arduamente con Melania, con todos, para mantener esta increíble casa o edificio, o como quieran llamarlo , porque realmente no tiene nombre; es especial, y lo mantenemos en plena forma. A esto lo llamamos forma tippy-top. Y es un gran, gran lugar “.
IT HAS A NAME. IT’S THE WHITE HOUSE.
“this incredible house or building or whatever you want to call it because there really is no name for it. It is special. And we keep it in tip top shape. We call it sometimes ‘tippy top’ shape.” pic.twitter.com/KMT90m0oAT
— tippy top tobra (@tobraavery) April 2, 2018
Los comentarios sobre la mansión ejecutiva rápidamente le merecieron sendas burlas en las redes sociales.
This bunny is all of us when he says “this house or building or whatever you call it. There’s really no name for it.” #itsliterallycalledthewhitehouse pic.twitter.com/tUEWNxChqE
— Crystal Henry (@CHenryWrites) April 2, 2018
Hey Trump, the name you are looking for is The White House.
You literally used the name of it seconds earlier.
…and don’t ever refer to it as “tippy-top shape”. pic.twitter.com/6PB3kp6Z9l
— Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) April 2, 2018
The poor Easter bunny’s trauma filled face says it all. #tippytop #whitehouse pic.twitter.com/6gaWhZzEm1
— Raising 3 🦋 (@raising_3) April 2, 2018