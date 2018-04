Kylie Jenner y su hemana Kendall se salvan de tremendo pleito legal

Buried as a G while the whole world remembers me. Until the end of time… On this day in 2001, Until the End of Time was released. The album was the best-selling hip-hop album of the year and consists mostly of material written in 1996. @BET ranked the album number 3 on their list of ‘The 25 Best Posthumous Albums of All Time’. #2PAC #UntilTheEndOfTime

A post shared by Tupac Shakur (@2pac) on Mar 27, 2018 at 9:08am PDT