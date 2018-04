Pareja gay de California demanda a gobierno de Trump por negarle visa

Meet Marco Villada—a Dreamer who was recently barred from re-entering the US. Marco played by all the rules but was still harmed by the @WhiteHouse’s unwillingness to #ProtectDreamers. Sign a petition to #BringMarcoBack home to California where he belongs. https://t.co/MI7agFdLi1 pic.twitter.com/TmrIy3BAno

— America's Voice (@AmericasVoice) April 10, 2018