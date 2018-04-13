El hermoso mensaje para las madres que se desvelan por sus hijos que se volvió viral

Melanie Darnell se duerme a las 10 de la noche. Una hora y veinte minutos después, escucha el llanto de uno de sus pequeños, lo lleva a la cama y sigue durmiendo. Durante dos horas, su hijo se mueve, la patea, se da vueltas en la cama hasta que a la 1, se suma su otro hijo. Así es una noche cualquiera en la vida de esta mujer que decidió filmarse para demostrar que el trabajo de las madres no termina cuando el sol se esconde.
Parenting doesn't end when the sun goes down. 🌙 I want to parent at night the same way I parent during the day. You have two nighttime parenting goals (1) get sufficient rest yourself and (2) meet the nutritional and emotional needs of your child. It's a tough balance. Realizing that the last sweet hours of restful darkness are almost over. The 4am wake-up call is especially excruciating. Still, we haul ourselves out of bed, and with bleary eyes pull our babies in close . In those quiet, dark hours, the lack of distraction can actually quite calming and refreshing. Baby's needs tend to be simple: to be held and fed 🤱🏻. Mothers are experts at both of those things, and the ability to so completely meet the needs of our amazing baby is profoundly satisfying. During these moments let's think of all of the other parents that are up with their babies at the very same middle-of-the night moment and take comfort in the thought of each of us cradling our babies in the dark of our homes, together in shared experience. Rather than feeling isolated and exhausted, we can feel connected to the other tired mothers that are also awake. So, to all of the tired mothers out there, breathe in and breathe out. These days are intense but short lived. Both you and baby will be sleeping more soundly before long. For now, cuddle your babies, nurse them and love them no matter what time the clock says. The baby you rock tonight someday may have the opportunity to be gazing at the stars while holding a sweet baby of her own. She will be thinking of, and appreciating, you ❤️.
Melanie, que es una influencer en maternidad y fitness, suele compartir en sus redes sociales los desafíos que tiene a la hora de criar tres hijos pequeños. “Quiero ser tan buena madre de noche como lo soy de día. A la hora de dormir, tienes dos objetivos: descansar lo suficiente y satisfacer las necesidades nutricionales y emocionales de tu hijo”, contó en un post que se volvió viral en Instagram. Con más de 1 millón y medio de reproducciones, Melanie capturó la esencia de la maternidad nocturna.
After my last post I received a lot of 'superwoman', 'supermom', 'how do you do it' messages and some 'how do you handle the mom guilt'. It reminded me of an article I read quite some time ago but still resonates and articulates many of my feelings better than I ever could. . "Having it all kinda sucks" — We (at least in the U.S.) tell women today: You not only can, but should have a career and children — because if you don't, you're basically a) lazy, b) weak, c) not a real woman. But also, you should do it without any support. Without government-paid maternity leave (what are you, a socialist?). Without too much childcare (because then you're a shitty mom) or falling behind on the job (because then you're a shitty employee — typical woman!). BUT we need to stop telling women they can have everything without sacrificing anything. Here's the truth: You want to have a career and kids? You totally can, but both will suffer. You will never feel like you are devoting enough time to either. You will never feel like you are good enough at either. You will never get time off (at least for the first several years). You will always be choosing between things that need your attention, and you will almost never choose yourself. You will be judged for nearly every move you make and you will never measure up to anyone else's expectations. . It's hard doing it all, saying bye to your kids in the morning having someone else get the opportunity to play with them all day. Not working and feeling financial stresses and potential household inferiority. Its hard for any mom and finding a balance between motherhood and work outside of motherhood. You have to determine the best balance for YOU. . I go into the office and am in a position with crucial responsibilities, overseeing staff, held to strict deadlines, and most of the time the only thing I'm thinking of when do I have to pump next when how are my kid doing, what can I do to grow fitmomma..… 🍼 Props to all the women that choose one or the other; we don't have to do it all and shouldn't be expected to. Even if it looks easy for someone else I promise you its not. It's a constant game of give and take.
Si bien sabe que la falta de sueño puede ser la parte más engorrosa de la maternidad, ella lo celebra porque sabe que, como toda etapa, puede terminar. “La alarma de las 4 de la mañana es especialmente agotadora. Sin embargo, salimos de la cama y con los ojos cerrados abrazamos a nuestros bebés. Ellos necesitan dos cosas: abrazos y comida. Las madres son expertas en eso y la habilidad de satisfacer esas necesidades es profundamente satisfactoria”.
“A todas las madres cansadas ahí afuera, respiren profundo. Estos días son intensos pero cortos. Tú y tu bebé van a estar durmiendo profundamente dentro de poco”. La influencer terminó con un hermoso mensaje para todos los padres. “Por ahora, abraza a tus bebés, cuídalos y ámalos no importa la hora que sea. Este bebé que abrazas esta noche algún día va a tener la oportunidad de ver las estrellas mientras sostiene a su propio bebé. Y va a estar pensando en ti y apreciando todo lo que hiciste”.
Little kids and big emotions. Today was a tough day, but that's ok. Husband is out of town and I'm 2 days in the life of solo parenting. Some days are definitely easier than others. Last night was rough with Milo's sleep, which started my day on a tired note. Miss Olive was dealing with a lot of big emotions today 😭 which required extra love and patience and Sage was high energy. Lots of deep breaths and I'm beyond grateful to have my sister get in town today from AZ @sweetswifty ❤️ None of us were born knowing how to control big emotions and our children will take a while to learn. This is okay – time is something they have plenty of. In the meantime, the job for us as the adults in their lives who care about them, is to nurture their ability to manage their emotional responses in healthy, adaptive ways. Everyday has a sunny moment ☀️, something that made you feel happy, grateful or proud; a stormy part 🌧, something that made you feel sad, mad or frustrated and leaves you with something you are looking forward too 🌈. Feelings can be uncomfortable but feelings are the way into our hearts ♥️, and opening our hearts is the first step to understanding ourselves, cultivating empathy and compassion.