Familia mitad mexicana gana los $521 millones del Mega Millions en Nueva Jersey

Congratulations to Richard Wahl of Vernon, New Jersey, who was the sole winner of the $533 million #MegaMillions jackpot! The $533 million jackpot is the largest Lottery jackpot in New Jersey history! https://t.co/HniS9M3vuT pic.twitter.com/U1M9w0K1qR

— New Jersey Lottery (@TheNJLottery) April 13, 2018