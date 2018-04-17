Bloguera transforma su cuerpo al gusto de las redes sociales

Esta chica respondió en las redes a las críticas sobre su apariencia física
Bloguera transforma su cuerpo al gusto de las redes sociales
De lo real a las redes.
Foto: Instagram / chessiekingg
Por: Redacción

Cuando un bloguero sube una imagen a las redes, generalmente se somete a las críticas de los usuarios sobre su forma de vestir o su físico.

Por ello la bloguera británica Chessie King hizo frente al bullying de manera muy peculiar al enfrentar a sus “troles”.

Lo que hizo fue subir una imagen en lencería e irla modificando de manera digital según las críticas que recibía con un resultado sorprendente.

THIS IS ME. THIS IS MY BODY 🙋🏼‍♀️ No flattering angles, no flattering lighting, just me & my body feeling on top of the 🌍. We all have days where we feel super duper good but we don’t share them enough. I want YOU to feel confident enough to dance around in your underwear & embrace any wobble you have! A few years ago I would never have posted this, all I cared about back then was being the leanest I could, going to the gym as many times as I could a week & counting every calorie I ate 🍴 Even at my smallest, when I was training the most & eating the least, I just wanted to cover up my body because it wasn’t my idea of ‘perfect’ 💁🏼‍♀️ Now my priority is to be happy & comfortable in my own skin, & today I appreciate my body & what it does for me. We were not made to be Barbie dolls who LOOK insanely good 24/7, we were made to be HUMAN & we should all be allowed to FEEL insanely good 24/7. Come at me keyboard warriors, you can say what you want but nothing will knock me down 💃🏼👊🏼

A post shared by C H E S S I E K I N G (@chessiekingg) on

“Muy gorda”, “tus brazos son demasiados grandes”, “tu rostro es feo”, “tienes bigotes en lugar de cejas”, fueron algunos de los comentarios que recibió y que respondió de esta manera.

