Concejo de L.A. vota en contra de dar poder a negocios sobre vendedores ambulantes

The sound of victory! Street vendors cheering outside of council chambers after a major win today at City Council. Councilmembers 🎉APPROVED🎉 (11-4) the recommended proposal to Legalize Street Vending WITHOUT the business veto!!! #LAStreetVendors #legalizestreetvending ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/jBWqfntMWj

— LURN (@LURNetwork) April 17, 2018