Grandes incendios en Oklahoma continúan sin control

Wildfire in Dewey County, #Oklahoma on Thursday. This fire has burned over 200,000 acres and killed one person. A couple dozen homes have also burned in this blaze. We were on the fire line all day Thursday documenting the event, which was made worse by … https://t.co/XDFvPltJAI pic.twitter.com/OAtdSV0Ouw

— TornadoTitans.com (@TornadoTitans) April 14, 2018