Modelo quiso cambiar el color de sus ojos y arruinó su vida

Nadinne Bruna es una modelo profesional argentina y que desde hace ya varios años radica en Miami. La mujer ha compartido en su cuenta de Instagram la pesadilla que vive tras someterse a una cirugía para cambiar el color de sus ojos.
Resulta ser que Nadinne no quería que sus pupilas siguieran luciendo de color marrón, pues quería lucir una mirada de color gris, algo que sí pudo concretar pero que le ha traído diversos efectos secundarios adversos.
Naturally Beautiful… I dont know what took me to make that terrible decision in life.. maybe was my innocence.. maybe was trust in doctors whose who dont tell the truth, who dont advice you how terrible this can become.. They lie. They hide the danger only with the goal of book the surgery and put money in their pockets. They play with baive ppl’s lives. My killer dr was #EUGENIOCABRERA. I was a healthy young girl with perfect vision, and a good life ahead to live. Usually a person with a perfect vision like i had never know so much about eye diseases.. stay tuned. U have so much to talk!! #brightocular #NObrightocular #killers #TrashDoctor #eugeniocabrera #oftalmologiacolombia #oftalmologiabogota #edificioelbosque
Resulta ser que en un video que subió a su cuenta de Instagram, la modelo narra que tristemente, a sus 32 años, dicha cirugía le ha dejado una visión similar a la de una persona de 90. Los implantes de silicona que le fueron puestos en los ojos en una clínica en Bogotá, Colombia, por $3,000 dólares, (ya que dicho procedimiento está prohibido en Estados Unidos) le provocaron muchos dolores y posteriormente, le fue diagnosticado glaucoma.
Toda esta situación le ha traído como consecuencia varios problemas en su carrera, lo que le llevó a sufrir una profunda depresión.
“Fui tan ingenua. Antes de esta cirugía mis ojos estaban completamente sanos. Estaban en buenas condiciones. Desde entonces, tengo una visión borrosa. Durante casi un año, mis ojos estuvieron rojos y me picaban. Mis pupilas no se pueden adaptar a la luz más, así que ahora soy fotosensible. Esta operación arruinó mi vida. Mis daños en la vista son permanentes y necesito hacerme un trasplante de cornea porque también tengo cataratas”, comentó en una entrevista al Daily Mail.
Desde 2017, Nadinne se puso en manos de especialistas en EEUU, quienes ya le extrajeron los implantes; sin embargo, esto no ha sido la solución y ahora deberá lidiar con dicho padecimiento lo que le reste de vida.
“Esta experiencia me ha hecho crecer como persona y darme cuenta que eso es más importante que la superficialidad. Toda mi energía está concentrada en ser mejor que ayer y buscar la mejor versión de mi misma. El mes que viene me volveré a operar para reducir mis senos porque perdí mucho peso durante este año y es algo que necesito hacer”, escribió Nadinne en su video.
Im tired of read bullshit when no one knows the real story. Yes! I BLAME @dreugeniocabrera because he did medical negligence and im bad from the day 1! He saw me bad from the beginning bcz he decided to do on me 2 surgeries between 3 days causlng me chronic inflamation. This is what i answered to a follower. It was in spanish but i used a translator bcz is too long to write it again. This is only a resume and the drs at Bascom Palmer in Miami are witnesses of all this. Things were a lottttt worse than this. But i have to do a LIVE to explain everything with details. It was a real nighmare. I hope all of u can understand this translation. Anyways ill be giving so interviews to USA, Mexico & UK next week. 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 @nelypez first you speak without knowing of cause. Porq we did not know the risks. Second, it was medical negligence and tomorrow I will make a posting about it. The media transgress the information to create more sensationalism and sell more without telling things in detail. Third, in the US there was another company equal to bright ocular that had a waiting list of more than 100 people where they said that the approval was on hold and could take from six months to a year. Dr Eugenio Cabrera was aberrant because he submitted me to a lasik 3 days before the implants, telling me if he could perform the two surgeries so often, when I did not even know what was myopia! I operated for an astigmatism of 0.5 and 3 days, dsp put the implants! That gave me a chronic inflammation of almost 4 degrees! Dsp of 3 weeks so and worsen he sent me to miami the same! For this he had his instagram closed because his license was not approved and he was scared! The inflammation worsened and a month later I started to have chronic photophobia and when I called it terrified because I did not have medical insurance in the US, he told me that he could not take them out. I had to wait 6 to 7 months to consider that option and it made me wait like that all the time! And when I go to Colombia in deplorable conditions, He decided to rearrange them because if I removed them I would need a transplant because I could not do it because I was not Colombian! And it got even worse!