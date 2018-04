BuenosDíasLA: Celebra este Día del Niño en el Festival del Librito

#Repost @____ez ・・・ 4-23-18, Los Angeles | A vigil was held in front of the Nicaraguan Consulate for the estimated 30 people who have been killed as a result of the violent repression currently going on in Nicaragua. As was mentioned to me by friends and family in Nicaragua, this is no longer just about Social Security reform. This is about the people they murdered, corruption, censorship, consolidation of power and much more. The INSS reform was the match that lit the powder keg. • • • • #SOSNicaragua #QueSeRindaTuMadre #Undocumedia

