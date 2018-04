Niño de 12 años pelea con sus padres, les roba las tarjetas y viaja solo a Bali

Twelve-year-old Drew isn’t the first kid to run away from his parents after a fight, but he could very well be the first who’s made it all the way to Bali. #9ACAhttps://t.co/AvFjkZs7W2 pic.twitter.com/bqeggGpgRK

— A Current Affair (@ACurrentAffair9) April 23, 2018