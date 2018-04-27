Hospitalizan a Amy Schumer por infección renal

La actriz Amy Schumer se encuentra hospitalizada debido a una infección renal, de la cual se recupera lentamente, publicó ella misma en su cuenta oficial de Instagram.
Con una imagen de ella en cama, la estrella contó que estaba por viajar a Londres, a la presentación de su nueva película “I Feel Party”, pero los médicos le recomendaron no hacerlo y atender su salud.
“Quiero agradecer a los doctores, enfermeras malas, también a mi esposo, y mis hermanas, Kimby y Mol, que han estado a mi lado todo el tiempo. Necesito poner mi salud primero. Estoy muy agradecida por todo el apoyo que está recibiendo la película. Espero que la gente la vea en Inglaterra y en cualquier otro lugar del mundo. Es dulce y divertida y saldrás sintiéndote mejor. Que es algo que espero sentir pronto también”, escribió la actriz.
Here’s what I’ve been up to this week. I was hospitalized for 5 days with a horrible kidney infection. I want to give a big thank you to the doctors, the bad ass nurses also my husband who’s name is, i want to say, Chris? and my sisters Kimby and mol who have been by my side the whole time. I wanted to share this with you because this is sexy as hell but mostly because I was meant to go to London for the opening of I Feel Pretty and my doctors have told me that’s a no go. I’m really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there. But I need to put my health first. I am so grateful for all the support the movie is getting. I hope people check it out in England and everywhere else in the world. It’s sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better. Which is something I hope to feel soon too.