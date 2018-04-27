Video: Este novio le da la sorpresa de su vida a su pareja el día de su boda

Chris Norton es un exjugador de fútbol americano universitario, quien por desgracia, en octubre de 2011, sufrió un terrible accidente justo al iniciar un partido con su equipo, el Luther College Norse de la tercera división, el cual le dejó cuadrapléjico.
En ese entonces, los doctores le informaron que había tan solo un 3% de probablidades de que pudiera mover cualquier parte de su cuerpo, una noticia que en lugar de desanimarlo lo alentó a esforzarse todos los días en sus terapias.
Hace 5 años conoció a una chica llamada Emily Summers, con quien inició un noviazgo y más tarde, le propuso matrimonio, a lo cual ella dijo que sí, lo que motivó aún más a Chris para recuperarse, prometiendo que el día de su boda, llegaría al altar caminando.
Grinding to be able to walk @emilysummers08 7 yards down the aisle after we get married this Saturday 4/21! I’m practicing with the shoes that I’ll wear with my suit. 7 years of hard work is going into this one moment and it will be so worth it! Thanks @7yardsfilm @fotolanthropy for joining me today to capture my workout for the big day! @zackhadorn @barwismethods #7yards #7yardsfilm #weddinggrind
Increíblemente, Norton cumplió su promesa. En su cuenta de Instagram compartió varias fotografías y videos de su boda con Emily y en uno de ellos se aprecia cómo llegó en silla de ruedas, pero con ayuda de su ahora esposa pudo ponerse de pie y dar los pasos necesarios para llegar justamente al altar y dar el “sí” definitivo.
Please share to spread hope! #Repost @people @emilysummersnorton and I are so excited to be able to finally share the moment we have been working so hard for with all of you, the WEDDING WALK!!! It's unbelievable to think about how I went from the worst day of my life on October 16th, 2010 when I suffered a spinal cord injury to my best day when I married my best friend & the love of my life. It's amazing what happens when you lean on God, keep the faith and work as hard a you can!! God has an incredible plan for each and everyone of us. You can take your challenges and turn it into something so beautiful. Thank you @fotolanthropy & @7yardsfilm for this incredible video!!!! #7yardsfilm #Wedding ・・・ After a college football accident left him paralyzed, Chris Norton was told he had a three percent chance of moving anything below his neck ever again. Seven years later, he walked his bride Emily down the aisle at their wedding. 👏 Tap the bio link to see more via @peopletv.
El video se ha vuelto viral luego de que en sus redes sociales, la revista People lo compartiera, superando ya los 13 millones de reproducciones.