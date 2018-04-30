La lista completa de lo que llega a Netflix en mayo de 2018

La plataforma de streaming llega cargada de buenas producciones para este mes

Conoce la lista completa de contenidos para este mes de mayo de 2018, con fecha de publicación, en Netflix. No te pierdas las mejores series y películas en streaming Tv.

Disponible a partir del 1º de mayo

27: Gone Too Soon

A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana

Amelie

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1

Beautiful Girls

Darc

God’s Own Country

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City – Una producción original de Netflix

A new stand-up special from John Mulaney.

Mr. Woodcock

My Perfect Romance

Pocoyo & Cars

Pocoyo & The Space Circus

Queens of Comedy: Season 1

Reasonable Doubt

Red Dragon

Scream 2

Shrek

Simon: Season 1

Sliding Doors

Sometimes – Una película de Netflix

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Carter Effect

The Clapper

The Reaping

The Strange Name Movie

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V – Temporada 2

Disponible a partir del 2 de mayo

Jailbreak

Disponible a partir del 4 de mayo

A Little Help with Carol Burnett – Original de Netflix

Anon – Película de Netflix

Busted!: Season 1 – Original de Netflix

Dear White People: Volume 2 – Original de Netflix

End Game – Original de Netflix

Forgive Us Our Debts – Película de Netflix

Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2 – Original de Netflix

Manhunt – Película de Netflix

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey – Original de Netflix

No Estoy Loca

The Rain: Season 1 – Original de Netflix

Disponible a partir del 5 de mayo

Faces Places

Disponible a partir del 6 de mayo

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday – Season 1 Finale on May 13) – Original de Netflix

Disponible a partir del 8 de mayo

Desolation

Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives – Original de Netflix

Disponible a partir del 9 de mayo

Dirty Girl

Disponible a partir del 11 de mayo

Bill Nye Saves the World: Temporada 3 – Original de Netflix

Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist – Original de Netflix

Spirit Riding Free: Temporada 5 – Original de Netflix

The Kissing Booth – Película de Netflix

The Who Was? Show: Temporada 1 – Original de Netflix

Disponible a partir del 13 de mayo

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife – Original de Netflix

Pregnant again, Ali Wong returns in her second original stand-up comedy special and gets real on why having kids is not all it’s cracked up to be.

Disponible a partir del 14 de mayo

The Phantom of the Opera

Disponible a partir del 15 de mayo

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Temporada 4

Grand Designs: Seasons 13 – 14

Only God Forgives

The Game 365: Seasons 15 – 16

Disponible a partir del 16 de mayo

89

Mamma Mia!

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Kingdom

Wanted

Disponible a partir del 18 de mayo

Cargo – Original de Netflix

Catching Feelings – Original de Netflix

Inspector Gadget: Temporada 4 – Original de Netflix

Disponible a partir del 19 de mayo

Bridge to Terabithia

Disney’s Scandal: Temporada 7

Small Town Crime

Disponible a partir del 20 de mayo

Some Kind of Beautiful

Disponible a partir del 21 de mayo

Señora Acero: temporada 4

Disponible a partir del 22 de mayo

Mob Psycho 100: Season 1 – Original de Netflix

Shooter: Season 2

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Parte 2 – Original de Netflix

Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here – Original de Netflix

Disponible a partir del 23 de mayo

Explained – Original de Netflix

Disponible a partir del 24 de mayo

Fauda: Season 2 – Original de Netflix

Survivors Guide to Prison

Disponible a partir del 25 de mayo

Ibiza – Película de Netflix

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life – Original de Netflix

The Toys That Made Us: Season 2 – Original de Netflix

The new season features Star Trek, Transformers, LEGO and Hello Kitty.

Trollhunters: Parte 3 – Original de Netflix

Disponible a partir del 26 de mayo

Sara’s Notebook – Original de Netflix

A woman embarks on a harrowing search for her missing sister that brings her into the depths of the treacherous, war-torn Congolese jungle.

Disponible a partir del 27 de mayo

The Break with Michelle Wolf – Original de Netflix

Disponible a partir del 29 de mayo

Disney·Pixar Coco

Disponible a partir del 30 de mayo

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Temporada 4 – Original de Netflix

Disponible a partir del 31 de mayo

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern- Original de Netflix

Esta selección está pensada para Estados Unidos. Netflix no ofrece los mismos contenidos en todos los países.